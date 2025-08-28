Senior executives of defense firm detained over espionage

ISTANBUL
The owner and general manager of Assan Group, a major defense and construction firm, have been detained as part of an ongoing military espionage probe in Istanbul, prosecutors announced on Aug. 27.

 

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspects as company founder Emin Öner and general manager Gürcan Okumuş.

 

Both are accused of engaging in military espionage and of links to the FETÖ terrorist organization, the group behind the 2016 failed coup attempt against the government.

 

Authorities carried out searches at the suspects’ residences and company offices.

 

In addition, 10 subsidiaries of Assan Group were placed under the control of the state-run Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

 

Okumuş previously served as head of TÜBİTAK SAGE, a state defense research body specializing in missile systems and munitions.

 

Founded in 1989, Assan has interests spanning defense, construction, logistics and energy, while it has recently moved into the production of artillery shells and drone components.

 

“The investigation is pursuing several lines of inquiry,” the prosecutor’s office noted.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
