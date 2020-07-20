Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  • July 20 2020 14:36:00

ANKARA
Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy chair Mahir Ünal said on July 20 he believes Netflix will show more sensitivity in line with reactions from Turkey, while showing a deeper cooperation.

Ünal also refuted recent allegations on Netflix holding official meetings with relevant Turkish authorities, saying no such meeting took place.

“Netflix Turkey did not meet with [authorities] neither at the political level with AK Party Publicity and Media Office nor at the official level with the Communications Directorate,” he said.

“Why would [Netflix] think about leaving Turkey,” he added.

Ünal also said that he believes that Netflix will show more sensitivity for Turkey’s culture and arts, with a deeper cooperation.

Previously, Ünal said in a televised interview that a production Netflix wanted created reactions and the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) shared these concerns with the production company.

“The production company showed sensitivity for these reactions,” he had said.

“We are not against these digital platforms. I do not understand how expressing these are being demonstrated as anti-democratic.”

The remarks come after debates over the Turkish government’s increased control over the video-streaming platform.

