Selimiye Mosque restoration nears completion

EDİRNE

Restoration of the minarets, doors, and windows of Selimiye Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the northwestern province of Edirne, has been completed, while decorative painting and plaster ornamentation are still ongoing, according to Edirne Foundations Regional Director Ahmet Saraç.

“I can say we have reached about 70 percent. Now we are at the stage of fine craftsmanship, which will take more time and require more attention, such as decorative painting and ornaments,” Saraç said.

The restoration of Selimiye Mosque, a remarkable example of Turkish-Islamic architecture and a "masterpiece" by the famed architect Mimar Sinan that draws over 1 million visitors each year, began on Nov. 25, 2021. In the historical structure, a section of which is open to visitors and worship, lead renewal and stone repairs have been completed, work on all four minarets has been completed and scaffolding has been dismantled. Conservation and restoration work on the Kündekari (the Ottoman art of interlocking decorated wooden pieces together) entrance doors and window shutters in the mosque has also been completed.

Minimal intervention

Noting that just like the other works, the restoration of Selimiye is being carried out under the supervision of an academic committee, Saraç said: "In this comprehensive restoration, our aim is to ensure the safe preservation of our structure for future generations with minimal intervention. So far, we have completed the exterior works of the mosque. This includes reinforcement work, lead work, cleaning, stonework and stone repairs. The restoration of the mosque's four minarets, which were among the most damaged parts, has been completed, and the scaffolding has been removed. We have also finished the conservation and restoration of the mosque's Kündekari entrance doors and window shutters. We repaired the fountain in the courtyard and replaced the window frames."

"Currently, we are continuing decorative painting and plaster ornamentation work inside the mosque and in the domes of the arcaded courtyard. We are also continuing the conservation and restoration of the tiles. The restoration of the burial section and the tomb located there is still continues,” he added.

Stating that they started landscaping and environmental arrangement works in the mosque's courtyard, Saraç noted, “We have removed the site buildings located in the mosque's courtyard. We started work on the facade, landscaping and environmental arrangements of the mosque. Simultaneously, we are continuing with the mosque's interior and exterior lighting projects, sound systems and carpet designs. Our goal is to reopen Selimiye Mosque, which is the symbol of Edirne, for worship and visits as soon as possible. As for the progress, I can say that we have reached about 70 percent of the restoration. Now, we are at the stage of fine craftsmanship, which will take more time and require more attention, such as decorative painting and ornaments.”