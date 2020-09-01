Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

  • September 01 2020 12:46:00

Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

Turkey’s activities in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean are based on its search for rights and justice, the nation’s
president said on Sept. 1. 

Speaking at the ceremony launching 2020-2021 judicial year at the presidential complex, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said some countries have sought to confine Turkey to its shores, calling it “a blatant injustice”.

Dubbing fait-accompli attempts in Mediterranean examples of “modern colonialism,” Erdoğan said all neighboring countries in the region had rights to benefit from resources.

Turkey reiterates negotiation for fair share in E Med

Turkey is in favor of negotiations for a fair share of resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s foreign minister said on Sept. 1. 

Addressing a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said if armaments on the Meis island exceed limits determined by agreements, Greece will be loser.

In July, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece's controversial move to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tensions between the two neighbors.

Ankara accuses Greece of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey's sovereign rights.

Turkey won't tolerate piracy in Aegean, Med regions: Erdoğan
Turkey wont tolerate piracy in Aegean, Med regions: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  3. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'
Recommended
Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize

Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize 
Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor
Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker
Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister
Turkey remands senior ISIL member

Turkey remands senior ISIL member
Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Manufacturing operating conditions in Turkey continued its recovery in August thanks to strong customer demand supporting further marked increases in output and new orders, according to a closely watched business survey released on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.