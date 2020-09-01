Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s activities in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean are based on its search for rights and justice, the nation’s

president said on Sept. 1.

Speaking at the ceremony launching 2020-2021 judicial year at the presidential complex, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said some countries have sought to confine Turkey to its shores, calling it “a blatant injustice”.

Dubbing fait-accompli attempts in Mediterranean examples of “modern colonialism,” Erdoğan said all neighboring countries in the region had rights to benefit from resources.

Turkey reiterates negotiation for fair share in E Med

Turkey is in favor of negotiations for a fair share of resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s foreign minister said on Sept. 1.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said if armaments on the Meis island exceed limits determined by agreements, Greece will be loser.

In July, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece's controversial move to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tensions between the two neighbors.

Ankara accuses Greece of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey's sovereign rights.