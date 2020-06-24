Sectoral confidence up in June

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors improved in June, the country's statistical authority revealed on June 24.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for services, retail trade and construction rose 8.5%, 9.3% and 32.1%, respectively, in June month-on-month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The index for services rose to 55.5 in June, up from 51.1 in May.

Compared to the previous month, business situation and demand turnover over past three months’ sub-indices increased 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, while demand turnover expectation over next three months’ sub-index rose 13.7%.

Retail trade confidence index, which went up to 86.4 in June, was 79 last month, while construction confidence index reached 78, rising from 58.5.

Business activity-sales expectation for the next three-month period rose 28.9% to 96.8, while "current overall order books sub-index [for the construction sector] became 59.1 by increasing 48%."

Sectoral confidence indices calculated from the monthly survey results are evaluated within the range of 0-200.

These indices indicate an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.



