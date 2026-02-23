Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

ANKARA
Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that sectoral confidence indices displayed varied movements in February 2026.

The services confidence index remained unchanged at 113.8, after rising 1.3 percent month-on-month in January. The retail trade confidence index, which dropped 2.4 percent in the previous month, surged 2.9 percent to 115.9.

In contrast, the construction confidence index fell by 2.1 percent monthly after rising 1.5 percent in January, standing at 83.9.

Confidence indices can take values between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Within the services sector, business situation over the past three months deteriorated, while expectations for demand and turnover in the next three months weakened.

In retail trade, business activity-sales in the past three months, current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectations over the next three months showed positive momentum.

However, in construction, both current order books rose but employment expectations weakened, leading to a decline in confidence.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week
China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group
Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion

Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion
Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays

Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays
Rising gold prices impact Türkiye’s current account deficit

Rising gold prices impact Türkiye’s current account deficit
Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region

Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿