Sectoral confidence indices show mixed trends in February

ANKARA

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that sectoral confidence indices displayed varied movements in February 2026.

The services confidence index remained unchanged at 113.8, after rising 1.3 percent month-on-month in January. The retail trade confidence index, which dropped 2.4 percent in the previous month, surged 2.9 percent to 115.9.

In contrast, the construction confidence index fell by 2.1 percent monthly after rising 1.5 percent in January, standing at 83.9.

Confidence indices can take values between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Within the services sector, business situation over the past three months deteriorated, while expectations for demand and turnover in the next three months weakened.

In retail trade, business activity-sales in the past three months, current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectations over the next three months showed positive momentum.

However, in construction, both current order books rose but employment expectations weakened, leading to a decline in confidence.