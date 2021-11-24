Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

  November 24 2021

ANKARA
Confidence in Turkey’s retail trade and construction sectors improved in November, while services declined compared to last month, according to official data released on Nov. 24.

"Seasonally adjusted confidence index decreased by 0.7 percent in the services sector, while increased by 0.6 percent in the retail trade and 1.0 percent in construction sectors in November compared to October," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

 

ECONOMY

