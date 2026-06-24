Sectoral confidence improves across three key sectors

Sectoral confidence improves across three key sectors

ANKARA
Sectoral confidence improves across three key sectors

Confidence improved in Türkiye’s services, retail trade and construction sectors in June, official data showed on June 24.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index rose 1.4 percent month-on-month in the services sector to 110.5, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

In retail trade, the index increased 0.3 percent to 112.8, while construction confidence rose 1.1 percent to 83.

In the services sector, the business situation over the past three months rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

Demand for services over the past three months increased 2.7 percent, while demand expectations for
the next three months edged up 0.3 percent.

In retail trade, business volume and sales over the past three months rose 0.4 percent, while the current level of goods stocks increased 2.7 percent.

Expectations for business volume and sales over the next three months, however, fell 1.6 percent.

In the construction sector, the current level of registered orders declined 0.2 percent.

Expectations for the total number of employees over the next three months rose 4 percent.

 

 

 

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