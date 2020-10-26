Sectoral confidence betters in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors improved in October compared to last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed on Oct. 26.

The services confidence index posted the highest rise this month, up 6.4 percent from September to 79.7 points, as business situation and demand turnover over the past three months and demand turnover expectation for the coming three months got better.

The retail trade sector index increased 1.7 percent month-on-month to 95 in October, as managers in the sector saw business activity-sales had improved over the past three months and projecting it to grow in coming months.

Registering the lowest rise during the same period, Turkey's construction sector confidence index reached 83.8, up 0.6 percent, stemming from climb in total employment expectation sub-index.