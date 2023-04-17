Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

WASHINGTON
Sector turmoil could make US banks ‘more cautious’: Yellen

US banks may become more circumspect in granting loans following recent turmoil in the sector, the country’s treasury secretary said in an interview to air Sunday, while still predicting “moderate” GDP growth.    

The financial sector was rocked last month by the dramatic collapse of Californian lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).    

SVB’s fall was swiftly followed by the failure of another US regional lender and the merger under pressure of Swiss investment banking giant Credit Suisse with its regional rival UBS.    

It is probable that banks will be “somewhat more cautious” in their operations, including in issuing loans to households and businesses, Janet Yellen will tell CNN in the interview, excerpts of which were released Saturday.    

This could result in a tightening of credit availability, which in conjunction with rate hikes could weigh on economic activity, and could also contribute towards slowing down inflation.    

That said, at a Tuesday press conference Yellen indicated that she had “not really seen evidence at this stage suggesting a contraction in credit.”    

Despite the banking sector turmoil, Yellen told CNN, her forecast for the US economy remained the same: “I think the outlook remains one for moderate growth and a continued strong labor market with inflation coming down.”    

“I’m not seeing anything at this time that is dramatic enough or significant enough in my view to significantly change the outlook,” she said.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  2. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  3. Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

    Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

  4. US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

  5. Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

    Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Recommended
Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund
Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras

Earthquakes’ cost estimated at 2 trillion Turkish Liras
Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent
Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations

Türkiye’s aquaculture ranks first among EU nations
Eid holiday boosts tourism activity

Eid holiday boosts tourism activity
China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades
WORLD Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.