Second southern Mexico mayor killed in a week

Second southern Mexico mayor killed in a week

NEW MEXICO
Second southern Mexico mayor killed in a week

A second southern Mexico mayor has been killed in less than a week, local authorities announced Saturday, after he went to visit an indigenous community.

The murder of Acacio Flores, who represents Malinaltepec, comes days after the killing of Salvador Villalba Flores, another mayor from Guerrero state elected in June 2 polls.

The body of Flores was discovered with a bullet wound to the back of the head in the back of a van in Malinaltepec, a human rights campaigner told AFP.

The rights activist had been involved in negotiations to free the politician after he was detained Thursday in an indigenous village.

Guerrero's public prosecutor said an investigation into aggravated murder had been opened, with a possible land ownership dispute part of the probe.

Since Mexico's campaign season began last September, around 30 political candidates have been killed, according to Data Civica, a non-governmental organization.

Guerrero, one of the states most affected by drug cartel violence given its location along Mexico's Pacific coast, recorded 1,890 murders in 2023.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

    Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

  2. Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

    Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

  3. Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

    Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

  4. Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

    Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

  5. Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic

    Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic
Recommended
Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea
Gaza war blocks exams and shatters Palestinian pupils dreams

Gaza war blocks exams and shatters Palestinian pupils' dreams
Netanyahu says intense phase of Gaza war nearing end, warns Lebanon war could be next

Netanyahu says 'intense' phase of Gaza war nearing end, warns Lebanon war could be next
Gunmen kill at least 15 in terror attacks on Dagestan churches, synagogues

Gunmen kill at least 15 in terror attacks on Dagestan churches, synagogues
Israel discussing third phase of Gaza war: Defense chief

Israel discussing third phase of Gaza war: Defense chief
Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid
New Caledonia activists sent to France for detention

New Caledonia activists sent to France for detention
WORLD Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.
ECONOMY Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye has recorded the highest annual increase in rent among European Union members and EU candidate countries, according to data from Eurostat.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿