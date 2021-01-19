Second half of 2020 witnessed 117 violent incidents against healthcare workers, says report

  • January 19 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Around 361 people attacked 231 healthcare workers in 117 incidents that came to light in the last six months of 2020, Health Care and Social Services Workers’ Union (Sağlık-Sen) has said.

Of the 117 incidents recorded, 94 were incidents of physical violence, 19 were cases of verbal abuse, and four were cases of harassment against healthcare workers, according to the report.

“On average, at least three people took part in assaults against a healthcare worker or workers in each of the incidents,” according to the report.

Around 82 people were detained, and one person was dismissed from his public service for assaulting health workers, the report said.

“In these case, 115 people were freed after their statements, while there was no legal action taken against 160 people,” the report added.

Semih Durmuş, the head of Sağlık-Sen, highlighted the need for taking adequate measures to curb such incidents from happening.

“In April 2020, the penalties for violence against health workers were increased after some changes in the respective law. But the numbers of increasing violence show that the changes in the law were not effective enough,” Durmuş said.

Noting that adequate steps to create public awareness regarding violence against health workers should be taken, Durmuş said, “Works should be done to raise public awareness concerning violence against health care workers...families, schools and media can play their part in this. This problem needs to be tackled immediately.”

Turkey,

