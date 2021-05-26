Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  • May 26 2021 13:47:00

Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

ANKARA
Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

The plane carrying a batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine landed in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 26.

The vaccines are being transferred to the Health Ministry's pharmaceutical warehouse.

Based on a deal recently made between Turkey’s Health Ministry and the U.S. Pfizer pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Ankara is rooting to vaccinate 30 million more people with a dose of BioNTech vaccines as of June.

In a tweet on May 22, Koca reminded that the country has made deals to receive 100 million doses of Sinovac, 120 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 50 million doses of Sputnik vaccines. Those 270 million doses of the vaccines are more than three times the country’s population, Koca noted.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day full nationwide lockdown, which significantly helped in bringing the number of infections down.

The country has enforced weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a full lockdown on weekends until June 1.

COVID-19, coronavirus,

TURKEY Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

  3. Sea saliva begins to threaten Black Sea coasts

    Sea saliva begins to threaten Black Sea coasts

  4. Turkey under attack, says interior minister

    Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  5. Will Turkey go to early polls?

    Will Turkey go to early polls?
Recommended
Erdoğan dismisses allegations of gang leader, vows justice

Erdoğan dismisses allegations of gang leader, vows justice
Turkish foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31

Turkish foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31
İYİ Party reveals proposal of ‘improved and strengthened parliamentary system’

İYİ Party reveals proposal of ‘improved and strengthened parliamentary system’
Turkish teams on mission to persuade the vaccine-reluctant

Turkish teams on mission to persuade the vaccine-reluctant
Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean
WORLD Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed on May 26.
ECONOMY Turkey ranks as 7th biggest gas-consuming country globally in 2020

Turkey ranks as 7th biggest gas-consuming country globally in 2020

Turkey ranked as the seventh biggest gas-consuming country in the world with 47.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of consumption last year, according to data of the Natural Gas Distribution Companies Association of Turkey (GAZBİR) on May 25.
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.