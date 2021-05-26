Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

ANKARA

The plane carrying a batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine landed in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 26.

The vaccines are being transferred to the Health Ministry's pharmaceutical warehouse.

Based on a deal recently made between Turkey’s Health Ministry and the U.S. Pfizer pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Ankara is rooting to vaccinate 30 million more people with a dose of BioNTech vaccines as of June.

In a tweet on May 22, Koca reminded that the country has made deals to receive 100 million doses of Sinovac, 120 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 50 million doses of Sputnik vaccines. Those 270 million doses of the vaccines are more than three times the country’s population, Koca noted.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day full nationwide lockdown, which significantly helped in bringing the number of infections down.

The country has enforced weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a full lockdown on weekends until June 1.