  • June 10 2022 13:13:00

ROME
Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

A civil helicopter carrying six passengers, including four Turks, and an Italian pilot, went missing on June 10 around half an hour after it departed from the northern Italian town of Lucca, putting the Italian rescue teams on alert.

Turkish Eczacıbaşı Holding admitted that the four Turkish citizens were their employees who went to Italy to join an expo in the province of Treviso.

“Agusta Koala AW119 type chopper has gone off the radar over the province of Modena, and there has been no communication since then,” the holding said in a statement.

“The Turkish Foreign Ministry and Turkish diplomats in the country are in contact with the Italian authorities,” it added.

Local media alleged that the other two passengers were Lebanon citizens and added: “Rescue efforts continue at a region between Pievepelago and San Pellegrino near Modena.”

Italian officials said the region where the helicopter was lastly spotted was around the San Pellegrino village, located on a “rough land.”

According to local journalists, fighter jets from the Italian Air Force also joined the efforts to patrol over the region.

“Our only hope is to reach our citizens alive,” Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement late on June 10.



The search for a helicopter which disappeared in Italy with seven people on board intensified on June 10 after the weather improved, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service told AFP.
