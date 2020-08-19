Search efforts for missing woman ends after 226 days

  • August 19 2020 15:44:00

Search efforts for missing woman ends after 226 days

TUNCELİ
Search efforts for missing woman ends after 226 days

Search efforts to find the body of a young woman, Gülistan Doku, who has been missing since Jan. 5 have ended in the eastern province of Tunceli.

“All possibilities and capabilities were used in the search for Gülistan Doku, and no results were obtained from the efforts we have been carrying out in the hope of finding her for 226 days,” said a statement made by the Tunceli Governor’s Office.

“The underwater and surface exploration work was meticulously carried out in an area of 1,320 decares, which continued for 13 days in the Uzunçayır Dam Lake,” it added.

Some of the water in the dam had been discharged around Dinar Bridge, where the 21-year-old was last seen following an argument with her boyfriend.

Police, gendarmerie and navy teams had conducted a comprehensive search work after the required level of water was withdrawn from the dam.

The governor’s office also said that 222 people were interviewed as part of the investigation of Doku’s disappearance, adding that 900 hours of detailed camera monitoring was done during the efforts.

Women’s rights groups have called for scrutiny over a possible involvement of the ex-boyfriend, as Doku’s death came amid an unbridled number of femicides in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

    Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

  2. Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

    Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

  3. Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

    Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

  4. Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

    Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

  5. Russian general killed by 'explosive device' in Syria

    Russian general killed by 'explosive device' in Syria
Recommended
Preliminary autopsy report confirms girl was beaten before ‘suspicious’ death

Preliminary autopsy report confirms girl was beaten before ‘suspicious’ death
Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan
Turkish students come first in European leg of Shell Eco-marathon

Turkish students come first in European leg of Shell Eco-marathon
Turkey introduces ‘clean school’ project as students set to return to schools

Turkey introduces ‘clean school’ project as students set to return to schools
Ruling AKP says its open to hear views of associations on Istanbul Convention

Ruling AKP says it's open to hear views of associations on Istanbul Convention
Turkey concerned over Mali presidents forced ouster

Turkey 'concerned' over Mali president's forced ouster
WORLD EU does not recognize Belarus election result: Merkel

EU does not recognize Belarus election result: Merkel

The European Union does not recognize the outcome of the presidential election in Belarus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Aug. 19, adding that the controversial vote was "neither free nor fair".
ECONOMY Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization

Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization

Turkey will restart exhibitions and trade events in September as part of the coronavirus normalization process, which began in June.
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).