Sea snot in Marmara Sea more dangerous than it seems: Expert

  • June 01 2021 07:00:00

Sea snot in Marmara Sea more dangerous than it seems: Expert

BALIKESİR
Sea snot in Marmara Sea more dangerous than it seems: Expert

Marine mucilage that has invaded Turkey’s Marmara Sea continues to be a grave threat despite comprehensive cleaning efforts, threatening the fishing industry and marine biome considerably, according to the latest exploration studies carried out on the surface and bottom of the sea by an expert.

Caused by the over-reproduction of certain types of microalgae, sea snot has severely hurt the fishing industry in the region and is now threatening the marine ecosystem of the Marmara Sea in a way that cannot be avoided.

Mustafa Sarı, the dean of Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University’s Marine Faculty, dived 18 meters deep off Balıkesir’s Erdek district, a coastal town in the south of the Marmara region, to record the presence of mucilage at the bottom of the sea.

“I dived myself today. I descended from the shore to a depth of 18 meters. Unfortunately, the formation of mucilage continues. The bottom of the sea is covered with mucilage,” Sarı tweeted on May 31, sharing a photo showing the bottom of the sea.

While diving to the point where the visibility dropped to one meter, the academic with his cameras recorded how mucilage covered corals, starfish, crabs, mussels and other sea creatures like a layer of fog.

Sarı said the mucilage density seen on the sea’s surface was like the tip of the iceberg, stressing that the main danger was at the bottom of the sea.

“There is no reduction in the production [of mucilage] underwater. When we three divers went down, we could hardly see half a meter with flashlights. Visibility was zero,” he noted.

Marine mucilage is a goopy discharge of protein, carbohydrates and fat from microscopic algae called phytoplankton.

The substance was documented in the Marmara Sea for the first time in 2007, as researchers at Istanbul University reported in 2008.

This year’s event, the largest yet seen, began in deep waters in December 2020 and was initially only a nuisance to fishermen who were unable to cast their nets since the mucilage appeared.

According to Sarı, an increase in the seawater temperature has worsened the phenomenon.

The academic also noted that the Marmara Sea is 2.5 degrees warmer, which is above seasonal averages.

The dean underlined the necessity of taking precautions today to avoid encountering a vast, frequent and intense production of sea snot next year.

“We need a new waste management policy. We should no longer leave even one liter of waste in the Marmara Sea without treatment. The sea is helpless,” Sarı said.

Climate,

TURKEY Atatürk is our nations red line: MHP leader

Atatürk is our nation's red line: MHP leader

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

    Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

  2. Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

    Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

  4. EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

    EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

  5. COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report

    COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report
Recommended
Atatürk is our nations red line: MHP leader

Atatürk is our nation's red line: MHP leader

Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21
Turkish Cypriot leader points to rise of far right in southern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader points to rise of far right in southern Cyprus

COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report

COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report
EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy
Parenting in time of pandemic brings new challenges

Parenting in time of pandemic brings new challenges
WORLD China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China reported the world’s first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on June 1 but said the risk of it spreading widely among people was low.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 114.3 billion Turkish liras (some $13.45 billion) in the June-August period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 31.
SPORTS Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey won 18 medals at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation (TWF) confirmed May 31. 