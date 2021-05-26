Sea saliva begins to threaten Black Sea coasts

  • May 26 2021 07:00:00

Sea saliva begins to threaten Black Sea coasts

SAMSUN
Sea saliva begins to threaten Black Sea coasts

Recent findings have revealed that sea saliva, which is a thick jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water and vividly seen in Turkey’s Marmara Sea over the past few months, is also threatening the marine biome of the Black Sea.

The layer of sea saliva formed due to the excessive growth of microorganisms resulting from industrial wastes dumped at the Samsun Port has reached worrying levels, causing alarm among the public and fishermen in the provinces in the Black Sea region.

Formed due to the excessive proliferation of microscopic plants called phytoplankton, sea saliva poses a hazard to biological life in the sea as they are unable to hunt.

Turkey’s fishing industry, as well as the tourism industry, has been dealing with a setback due to the accumulation of sea saliva on Turkish waters.

Özgür Baytut, a hydrobiologist of Ondokuz Mayıs University, pointed out that it is not natural the way sea saliva has been seen quite frequently lately.

Noting that sea saliva has been present in the Adriatic and Mediterranean since the 18th century and was mostly seen in the Marmara Sea 15 years ago, Baytut drew attention to the fact that the production of sea saliva has increased in recent years.

“Increasing pollution in recent years has caused sea saliva to become very frequent intensely. This is the anomalous side of the story,” he noted.

Pointing out that the increased mucus layer prevents the fish from breathing by blocking their gills, Baytut stated that sea saliva affects the marine species negatively.

The academic also stressed the necessity of preventing activities that would increase sea saliva production.

Environment,

WORLD Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey under attack, says interior minister

    Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  2. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  3. Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

    Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

  4. Will Turkey go to early polls?

    Will Turkey go to early polls?

  5. MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister

    MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister
Recommended
Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart
Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

Turkey’s boomers use Facebook more as youth stick to Instagram: Survey

Turkey’s boomers use Facebook more as youth stick to Instagram: Survey
Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains
Int’l peace rally set out for Cappadocia

Int’l peace rally set out for Cappadocia
WORLD Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed on May 26.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $230 mln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $230 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 1.9 billion Turkish liras ($230 million) from domestic markets on May 25, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.