Scorsese's writer muse Grann on making facts plausible

Scorsese's writer muse Grann on making facts plausible

NEW YORK
Scorseses writer muse Grann on making facts plausible

David Grann must be the only writer who can boast that back-to-back books are being made into films by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. He says the trick is making incredible facts seem "plausible."

"Killers of the Flower Moon," a true-life tale of murder and exploitation among the Osage Native American community in 1920s America, comes to cinemas and Apple TV in October, having already received rave reviews from its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Grann wrote the book and says he loves Scorsese's adaptation, which stars DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and takes a different focus.

"The Osage were deeply involved in the production. That's what makes the movie so powerful. It's shot on location, in the very places where this occurred," Grann told AFP during a visit to Paris.

Before it was even finished, Apple had already bought the rights to his next work, "The Wager", for Scorsese and DiCaprio to adapt.

It promises to be an expensive affair since it tells the astonishing story of a British ship, HMS Wager, that faced a mutiny and was wrecked off the coast of South America in 1741.

These are not his first adaptations. Previous stories have been put on screen, including another South American tale, "The Lost City of Z" and the story of a polite, elderly bank robber, "The Old Man and the Gun" which starred Robert Redford.

Grann goes against the grain of much contemporary non-fiction, leaving himself totally out of the narrative.

For his latest book, that meant leaving out his own adventure to Wager Island in Chile, where he saw the remains of the ship.

"I don't write about my own trip because I felt it would have been an intrusion. And yet, that trip was so essential in all my descriptions, and to bring life to them," he said.

The castaways spent five winter months on this wind-blasted island at the end of the world, starving and cold.

"There is a lot of tedium about doing the research. But the fun is when you come across things that make your jaw drop," said Grann, who is a staff writer for The New Yorker.

ECONOMY More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

    More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

  2. Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute

    Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute

  3. Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors

    Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors

  4. Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

    Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

  5. Central Bank increases daily rediscount loan limits

    Central Bank increases daily rediscount loan limits
Recommended
Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute

Famous actress reacts to Yılmaz Güney tribute
Dutch art detective recovers stolen Van Gogh

Dutch art detective recovers stolen Van Gogh
Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors

Brussels serves beer museum to thirsty visitors
Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children

Met Opera commissions new work about abducted Ukrainian children
Ancient street to come to surface in Phaselis

Ancient street to come to surface in Phaselis
German circus replaces live animals with holograms

German circus replaces live animals with holograms
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers headed abroad this year

More Turkish holidaymakers traveled abroad this year, especially to countries where Turks do not need to get a visa, including Turkish Cyprus, says Kaan Karayal, the board chair of Tatil Sepeti, a travel portal.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.