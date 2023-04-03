Scordatura Istanbul at Institut Français

Institut Français in Türkiye presents a new exhibition, titled “Scordatura Istanbul,” which is an audio and visual tour in megapolis Istanbul. Painter Patrick Singh and musician Jérôme Fohrer’s dual perspectives allow visitors to see and listen to the world city Istanbul in a different way.

Hosted by the Institut Français as part of the residence program, the exhibition will continue through July 22 along with a limited-edition book. All proceeds of the book, which will be sold in the library, will be donated to the “Les notes de l’espoir [Notes of hope]” campaign, which supports the conservatories and their students damaged in the earthquake zone in Türkiye.

Singh is a French visual artist, painter, designer and author of artist books and travel journals. He has devoted himself to exhibition and installation projects, residency programs and publishing projects in many countries for over 30 years.

Fohrer is a bassist and composer, who believes in free and adventurous music. He has traveled the world with various projects contributed to many formations for over 20 years.

