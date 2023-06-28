Scorching heat expected during Eid in coastal towns

ISTANBUL

The coastal parts of the Aegean and Mediterranean cities and Southeastern Anatolia are gearing up for a scorching heat during the Eid al-Adha holiday, as meteorologists predict temperatures to soar above seasonal norms.

On the first day of the holiday, sunny weather will prevail throughout the country, with precipitation expected in the northern parts, the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s latest weather report says.

Temperatures may exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in all provinces, except for the northeastern region. The high temperatures are likely to greet local and foreign tourists who are expected to flock to holiday towns during Eid al-Adha in the western and southern parts of the country, the bureau informed.

The second day of the holiday will bring intermittent precipitation and thunderstorms to the entire Black Sea and Marmara regions, as well as the northeastern part of the country. Experts have called for precautionary measures to address the potential negative effects of torrential rains in Istanbul, Edirne, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Yalova.

In the southeastern provinces, including earthquake-hit areas, temperatures could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during the first two days of the holiday, meteorologists warn.

Thunderstorms and rainy weather will continue on the third day, affecting some coastal areas of the Black Sea and the northern part of Eastern Anatolia. While air temperatures will slowly decrease starting from the third day, coastal regions and Southeastern Anatolia will still experience high temperatures.

On the last day of the holiday, thunderstorms are expected only in the eastern Black Sea region, while the rest of the country will enjoy sunny and warm weather, experts suggest.

According to the latest forecasts, Istanbul is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), while Ankara and Antalya will witness a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). In Izmir, the temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit), and the eastern provinces may experience highs of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit). The Black Sea provinces will have milder temperatures, with an average of 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit).

The governor’s office in Istanbul had previously issued a warning about possible thunderstorms in Çatalca, Silivri, Arnavutköy, Büyükçekmece and the eastern part of Tekirdağ, as indicated by assessments from the bureau. Heavy rainfall in Silivri turned the streets into rivers, with images shared on social media showing flooded roads and gardens in some neighborhoods.

Eid al-Adha is the second and largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam every year, alongside Eid al-Fitr.