Scientists find thick mucilage layer at 22 meters in Marmara Sea

KOCAELİ

Marine mucilage, which first surfaced in the Marmara Sea in 2021, is once again plaguing the waters, with its presence detected at depths of 10 to 15 meters off the western province of Kocaeli's Gebze district, highlighting ongoing concerns about the sea's environmental decline.

The discovery, part of a broader investigation led by a research team from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Sciences, aims to assess marine life on the seabed and monitor the desertification of the sea floor.

The team embarked on a scientific expedition aboard the faculty’s research vessel, R/V Yunus-S, utilizing underwater cameras to capture footage and collect samples.

During their observations near Tekirdağ’s Marmara Ereğlisi district, the researchers encountered a significant mucilage layer at a depth of 22 meters, estimated to be about 10 meters thick.

Surprised by the findings, the team extended their investigations to depths of nearly 300 meters, encountering unexpected scenes of ecological distress.

Similarly, a second team of scientists recently identified clusters of mucilage at depths of 10 to 15 meters during research conducted in the Eskihisar area of İzmit Bay.

Speaking about the deteriorating state of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Sciences Dean Melek İşinibilir Okyar said, “If we fail to fulfill our responsibilities, the Marmara Sea is unfortunately headed for rapid collapse.”

Mucilage, a gelatinous substance formed by excessive nutrient pollution and rising sea temperatures, first garnered attention in 2021 when it blanketed large areas of the Marmara Sea.