Scientists find 2-million-year-old DNA in Greenland

Scientists find 2-million-year-old DNA in Greenland

COPENHAGEN
Scientists find 2-million-year-old DNA in Greenland

Scientists in Greenland announced Wednesday they had found DNA dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever extracted, in sediment from the Ice Age, opening a new chapter in paleogenetics.

“We are breaking the barrier of what we thought we could reach in terms of genetic studies,” said Mikkel Winther Pedersen, co-author of a new study published in science journal Nature.

“It was long thought that 1 million years was the boundary of DNA survival, but now we are twice as old” as that, told AFP.

They found the DNA fragments in sediment from the northernmost part of Greenland known as Kap Copenhagen, said the University of Copenhagen lecturer.

The fragments “come from an environment that we do not see anywhere on Earth today,” he added. Frozen in a remote unpopulated area, the DNA had been very well preserved.

New technology enabled the scientists to determine that the 41 fragments were more than 1 million years older than the oldest known DNA, from a Siberian mammoth.

They had to first determine whether there was DNA hidden in the clay and quartz, then see whether it could be removed from the sediment to examine it.

The method used “provides a fundamental understanding of why minerals, or sediments, can preserve DNA,” said Karina Sand, who heads the geobiology team at the University of Copenhagen and who took part in the study.

“It’s a Pandora’s box we’re just about to open up,” she added.

Today, Kap Copenhagen is an Arctic desert, where different types of deposits, including plant and insect fossils preserved in excellent condition, have already been discovered.

But scientists hadn’t tried to establish the fossils’ DNA, and very little was known about the presence of animals at the time.

The research team, which began its work in 2006, has now made it possible to paint a picture of what the region looked like 2 million years ago.

“We had this forested environment with mastodons and reindeer and hares running around in the landscape together with a lot of different plant species,” he said, they had found 102 different kinds of plant.

The presence of mastodons was particularly noteworthy, he added, never having been found so far north before. The discovery has also given researchers more information about the adaptability of species.

Two million years ago, Greenland had temperatures 11 to 17 degrees warmer than today, but at its latitude, the sun doesn’t set in summer nor rise in winter.

“We don’t see this environment anywhere, this mix of species anywhere on Earth today,” said Winther Pedersen.

“The plasticity in species, how species are actually able to adapt to different types of climate, might be different than what we previously thought.

“And obviously, it makes us look for newer and older sites. There are several different sites across the world that actually have geological deposits that go this far back. And even further back,” he added.

Genetic study,

TÜRKIYE Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. 61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

    61-year-old academic pursues his fourth degree

  2. Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

    Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

  3. Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

    Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

  4. Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

    Court accepts indictment on horrific child abuse case

  5. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
Recommended
Europe’s space race takes off

Europe’s space race takes off
Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright

Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright
Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize

Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize
Bold new landmark puts world at center of Kabul

Bold new landmark puts world at center of Kabul
Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala

Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
WORLD In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over feeding frenzy

In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries launched on Dec. 8 and criticised Britain's royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Türkiye, Israel seek to boost trade ties

Representatives from 60 Israeli companies held talks with Turkish firms to explore opportunities for cooperation.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.