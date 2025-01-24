Scientists explore Turkic heritage in Mongolia

Turkish scientists have embarked on a remarkable expedition to Mongolia, conducting an extensive, on-site examination of artistic relics, archaeological remains, museums and tent settlements from the ancient Turkic groups of Göktürk and Uyghur.

The research team traveled to various locations, including Orkhon Valley, carrying on inspections on the remnants dating back to the periods of two Turkic princes Kul Tigin and his brother Bilge Khagan.

A member of the team, Professor Dr. Yaşar Çoruhlu, an art historian specialized in early Turkish Art and Turkish mythology, provided insights into the enlightening excursion.

"We initially began touring the remains of the Kul Tigin, Bilge Khagan and Tonyukuk ancestral temples in the Kosho Tsaidam region,” Çoruhlu explained, noting that solely a few monuments remained in their original locations since the inscriptions, sculptures and other remnants of these complexes were relocated to the recently constructed Kosho Tsaidam Museum.

According to Çoruhlu, the pieces ought to have remained in their original locations. “It would be more proper to create a museum building atop these complexes, conserve the ones that are already there, and reconstruct the ones that are not.”

However, the recently opened museum is also a small, pleasant museum, Çoruhlu noted.

The excursion also extended to the temple of Shivet Ulaan, one of the most significant remains.

"This structure, which draws tourists due to its fame as a temple though being situated in an isolated and difficult-to-reach location, was in an extremely damaged and exposed state,” Çoruhlu said. The stamp stone and stone sculptures depicting humans and animals were taken out and scattered on the ground.

Paying a visit to the Turkish Embassy at the end of the tour to shed light into their examination, the scientists underlined the poor condition of the renowned temple, urging the initiative of a conservation project.

