Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

PARIS
Scientists conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

French ministers attend an interministerial Committee on Artificial Intelligence at Hotel Matignon in Paris on Feb. 6, 2025. Before welcoming tech leaders and heads of state on Feb. 10, 2025, the global summit on artificial intelligence organized in Paris opens on Feb. 6, with two days where experts will exchange on this technology that, in less than two years, has disrupted many sectors.

Global experts will debate threats from artificial intelligence (AI) at a 2-day gathering in Paris which kicked off on Thursday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.

Thousands are expected for the event aiming to find common ground on a technology that has upset many business sectors in less than two years, as well as to keep France and Europe on the map as credible contenders in the AI race.

Scientists including Yann LeCun, AI chief for Facebook owner Meta, will discuss its impact on fields including work, health and sustainability at the prestigious Polytechnique engineering school.

Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 will see talks on AI's impact on culture before heads of state and government from around 100 countries and global tech industry leaders gather on Feb 10-11.

High-profile attendees will include U.S. Vice President JD Vance, China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is co-hosting the summit as Macron seeks to involve the Global South in a technology battle that is for now largely playing out between the United States and China.

From the business side, X and Tesla chief Elon Musk has yet to confirm attendance, as has Liang Wengfeng, founder of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which shocked the world with its frugal, high-performance R1 model last week.

American figures such as OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, as well as Arthur Mensch of French AI developer Mistral, will all join the gathering.

In science, Meta's LeCun will be be flanked by the likes of Demis Hassabis, the Nobel chemistry prize-winning head of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, and Berkeley machine learning researcher Michael Jordan.

Three more Nobel winners, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, journalist Maria Ressa and economist Joseph Stiglitz, will join a conference hosted by the International Association for Safe and Ethical AI (IASEI), created only last year.

France hopes that the conference can reinforce its leading European position in AI, having already drawn several labs from leading AI firms to Paris, including Google, Meta and OpenAI.

The Polytechnique school has been singled out to host the scientific conference as a symbol of French excellence in the field.

"This summit has to be a moment to position Paris as the global capital of AI," digital minister Clara Chappaz told AFP journalists.

After a month in which DeepSeek's emergence shocked even Silicon Valley titans and the United States announced a $500-billion AI investment scheme, France and Europe have a lot to prove in the coming days.

Paris plans to announce major investments running into the billions, including for new data centres on its territory.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID
Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity
Trump says Gaza would be turned over to US by Israel

Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan

Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan
Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye

Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye
Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development

Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿