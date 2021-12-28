Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey has become one of the rapidly rising countries in the global innovation and technology index, vowing that his government will further support this campaign with the understanding that “scientific independence is the guarantee of political independence.”

“We will continue our path with the knowledge that technological independence is the guarantee of political independence,” Erdoğan said at an annual award ceremony dedicated to the countries’ scientists and researchers in Ankara on Dec. 28.

The ceremony was co-organized by the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and pledged three Science Awards and 14 Encouragement Awards.

Thanks to the investments and support given by the government to the researchers and scientists, Turkey rose 10 ranks and became the 41st country in the Global Innovation Index, Erdoğan said, vowing these efforts will further continue in the coming period.

“We are aware that the power of the countries is very much dependent on its level of technology,” Erdoğan said, underlining that Turkey is often cited as a country with a big potential in changing the balances in its region due to its achievements in the field of the defense industry.

Erdoğan reiterated that his government will pledge more support to the research and development centers of both public and private institutions and universities, while encouraging the study of fundamental sciences starting from the primary schools.

These scientific achievements have also been reflected on the economy as Turkey became one of the countries overcoming the difficulties stemming from the pandemic in 2021 as was the case in 2020, Erdoğan said.

“Our objective is value-added production. Our path is investment, employment, production, export and growth,” he said.

Turkey will soon have current account surplus thanks to its rising exports that amounted to $221 billion, the president said, adding, “Our goal is to be among the top 10 economies of the world. Moreover, we are closer than we have ever been to achieving this goal.”

To this end, Turkey needs to be the driving force of high technology and science, Erdoğan repeated.