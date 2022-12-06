Schools resume education after Düzce quake

DÜZCE

Schools in the northern province of Düzce, suspended after Nov. 23’s 5.9 magnitude earthquake, have resumed education following necessary damage assessments.

The epicenter of the quake was Düzce’s Gölyaka district, while it also rattled other nearby cities.

After the tremor, education in the city was suspended to examine the damage in schools and to give time to students to come out of the trauma caused by the quake.

Following the completion of the assessments carried out in schools and the preparation of necessary reports, schools were reopened.

“The safety of our students is our top priority. All our school buildings were examined in detail by inspection teams from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,” stated Düzce governor Cevdet Atay.

“It determined that the schools are safe, and the reports are submitted to the relevant institution.”

Atay announced that in order to eliminate the fear and anxiety experienced by children due to the earthquake, teachers and experts will focus on social activities and guidance services for a week.

Stating that students who cannot come to school for necessary reasons will be considered on leave, Atay said that all measures have been taken for students to return to their schools and adaptation process in a healthy manner.

“During this period, wearing school uniform will not be mandatory,” he added.

Apart from schools, works are ongoing to determine damages in nearly 8,000 houses in the area affected by the earthquake.

Inspections teams are carrying the necessary screenings under the coordination of the governor’s office, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu stated on Nov. 23.