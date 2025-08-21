Schools in Türkiye set to go ‘bell-free’ in new academic year

ANKARA

Schools across Türkiye are set to adopt a “bell-free” system when the new academic year begins on Sept. 8, as part of efforts to foster greater responsibility among students, the Education Ministry has announced.

According to a circular signed by the Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, selected schools will no longer ring bells to signal the start and end of classes, with students expected to manage their schedules independently.

Where bells remain necessary, their volume will be reduced to avoid disturbing the environment, and melodies will be chosen from a list approved by the ministry.

The ministry’s circular also set out several themes for the year.

During the opening week, classes will focus on forest protection and the danger of wildfires, a pressing issue after the blazes that swept parts of Türkiye this summer.

Activities will include awareness programs, tree planting and environmental clean-ups.

Students will continue to be prohibited from bringing mobile phones into classrooms, while teachers will also be barred from using them during lessons.

Schools will be required to strengthen the use of libraries in a bid to promote a culture of reading.

Uniforms will remain compulsory but must be designed in a way that does not create financial strain for families, with details published online by each school.

Events or promotions that pressure parents to purchase additional learning materials will not be allowed.

The directive further highlighted the need to keep schools open in small villages despite declining student numbers, while expanding education on sustainability, climate change and responsible consumption.

As part of zero waste efforts, students will also have to return their books to schools at the end of the year for reuse.

Between Dec. 12 and 18, schools will hold annual activities aimed at fostering national awareness. These events will focus on the importance of local production and consumption, promoting savings and strengthening the national economy.