Schools across Türkiye unite to honor victims of Kahramanmaraş shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Schools across Türkiye on April 20 held memorial ceremonies for a teacher and students killed in a deadly shooting at a middle school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş last week, amid newly introduced security protocols.

The attack, which occurred on April 15 at Ayser Çalık Middle School, involved a 14-year-old student who entered his school armed and opened fire, killing one teacher and eight students and injuring 13 others.

On April 20, memorial events began with moments of silence and the singing of the Turkish national anthem across the schools.

Prayers were recited for the victims, while many attendees were seen in tears.

Psychological counselors and guidance teachers assigned by the Education Ministry were deployed to support students and staff.

Authorities also deployed police units around school premises nationwide, conducting identity checks on suspicious individuals. Additionally, schools across the country introduced sweeping new security measures, including metal detectors, turnstile entry systems and tighter access controls.

In the wake of the attacks, Ayser Çalık Middle School has remained closed, with its students relocated to Şehit Tebernuş Özler Middle School. The two schools will now operate on a split-shift schedule, with the original students attending in the morning and the newcomers in the afternoon.

At Şehit Tebernuş Özler Middle School, principal Mehmet Kıcalı said the community was still grappling with deep grief during the commemorations on April 20.

“We will host the students from the affected school. There is no security issue at our school, and police patrols will be in place. Together, in unity, we will complete the academic year and provide them with a welcoming environment,” Kıcalı said.

In other parts of the country, symbolic gestures of solidarity were observed for the victims of the attack.

In the northern city of Kastamonu, students arrived at school carrying Turkish flags and gathered in schoolyards to sing the national anthem to honor the victims.

During a memorial ceremony at a high school in the western city of Kütahya, participating students delivered speeches urging resilience.

Risk analysis for students

Following the attack, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin agreed on a comprehensive school security plan that introduces coordinated risk assessments for students exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Under the proposed system, students exhibiting “suspicious behavior” will undergo risk assessments conducted by school administrations in coordination with security authorities. These assessments may include monitoring social media activity, with cybercrime units and intelligence services involved in the process.

Additionally, authorities intend to establish a special monitoring mechanism for students whose families legally possess firearms due to professional duties. Families will be contacted directly and informed about preventing children’s access to weapons.

As part of the administrative response, the provincial director of education in Kahramanmaraş, Erhan Baydur, has been removed from his position. The Education Ministry said the decision was taken to ensure the inquiry proceeds effectively.