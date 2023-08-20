Scary injuries mar NFL pre-season games

Frightening injuries sustained by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford and New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden marred a pair of NFL pre-season games on Aug. 19.

Wolford was stretchered off with a neck injury in the Bucs' 13-6 victory over the Jets in New York.

Tampa Bay were up 10-6 when Wolford, the team's third-string signal caller hit the ground awkwardly after being tackled by Jets' defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

Wolford lay motionless on the field for several minutes, players from both teams gathering around him, before he was taken from the field with his neck stabilized by a backboard.

The Bucs said Wolford was taken to hospital as a precaution, but had movement in all his extremities.

"He kind of went numb a little bit [but] got his movement back and he seems to be OK," coach Todd Bowles said after the game.

The Patriots' game against the Green Bay Packers was suspended with 10:29 remaining after first-year cornerback Bolden was carted off the field on a backboard.

Bolden was hurt when he was hit by teammate Calvin Munson on a seven-yard catch by Packers rookie receiver Malik Heath.

Head official John Hussey announced: "Ladies and gentlemen, at the agreement of both head coaches and team leadership, we have elected to suspend play for the evening. The game is officially over."

