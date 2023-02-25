‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’

‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’

Alvaro Rodriguez, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, has said that he has witnessed many quakes and wars throughout his career, but the scale of the Feb. 6 quakes is unprecedented, creating a dramatic destruction.

“I have been and worked in the earthquake zones such as Pakistan and Tanzania before. Also, I am from Chile. We experience earthquakes every day in Chile. In short, I am used to quakes. However, the scale of these earthquakes has never been seen before,” Rodriguez told to daily Milliyet after his visit to the earthquake-hit province of Kahramanmaraş.

He also underlined that the destruction in the cities caused by the earthquakes is at a dramatic level.

Touching upon another issue that attracted his attention in the earthquake zone, Rodriguez said that the intervention made by the state was sufficient for such a large area of destruction.

“The scale of the intervention carried out is also extremely impressive. Citizens can sometimes complain and criticize the slowness of this intervention we see. But we are talking about 11 provinces and about 15.5 million people. Therefore, being able to meet all needs is extremely difficult,” Rodriguez expressed.

He also underlined that the international support and assistance that came together right after the earthquakes was also impressive.

“Perhaps the most important thing is agony of people. When we went there, we saw fathers and mothers in great sadness and pain. They were watching the search and rescue teams and trying to search for their children. There was also anger and frustration in people, they were very upset,” Rodriguez expressed.

Responding to criticism that the process is slow in the U.N.’s appeal for $1 billion in aid, Rodriguez recalled that together with Türkiye, they have requested assistance for many parts of the world.

“There were similar calls for Ukraine and Syria at the time when Türkiye needed support, and they all developed in the same week, turbulent events in Africa and Ethiopia occurred at the same time.”

“Therefore, the demand for humanitarian aid is greater than the supply. There are also many reasons for this, such as global inflation and recession in the economy,” he explained.

Turkey,

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin
Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone

Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone
Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000

Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000
One million quake survivors migrate

One million quake survivors migrate
MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack

MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack
More pets rescued from rubble

More pets rescued from rubble
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.