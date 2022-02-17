‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

ANKARA

With an aim to promote the use of “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey,” “Turkei,” or “Turquie” in the international arena as the country’s name, the Presidential Communications Directorate has launched a new campaign called “Say Türkiye,” daily Milliyet has reported.

“Say Türkiye” is the second phase of the “Hello Türkiye” campaign, which was introduced in December 2021 with a circular published by the Turkish Presidency.

Within the scope of the “Say Türkiye” campaign, the Communications Directorate penned a letter to the Turkish Confederation of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), asking the business world’s support.

“The craftsmen of the country will be encouraged to use Türkiye,” the daily wrote on Feb. 16.

The directorate also pointed out the very first step public institutions will take amid the campaign.

All public institutions will be attentive to using “Türkiye” on their websites and social media accounts.

The daily also highlighted that officials established contacts with representatives of global social media platforms as well.

According to the plan, website headlines on the global search engines will convert into “Türkiye” from “Turkey.” Companies and institutions having websites or social media accounts in foreign languages will start using “Türkiye.”

The long-term target of the campaigns includes changing “Turkey” into “Türkiye” on passports and identification cards, the daily noted.