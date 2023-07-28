Saudi princess pays visit to quake-hit city

GAZİANTEP
Saudi Arabian princess and United Nations Habitat Goodwill Ambassador Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud has traveled to the southeastern province of Gaziantep's earthquake stricken Nurdağı district.

Princess Al Saud, who came to the quake-hit city for a series of visits, first visited Gaziantep Governor’s Office.

After signing the governorate's honor book, Al Saud met with Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber and Mayor Fatma Şahin.

During the meeting, the princess invited Şahin to Saudi Arabia. Şahin also expressed her satisfaction with the visit.

The princess met with the earthquake survivors staying in the container and tent cities after the meeting,

Al Saud also visited social entrepreneurship centers, examined the hand embroidered products made by women in the region and played with quake survivor children.

The princess stated that she was honored by her visit to the region and that the cooperation between Türkiye and the U.N. would continue.

“It is difficult for me to speak right now because I am emotional. I am very happy to see what our government has done here. What I have seen here today has actually shown me personally how eager people are to return to their lives before the devastating quakes. This has once again increased my motivation to work for the world and for this place.”

“I would like to thank everyone here, each and every one of you, for welcoming me here and opening your homes to me,” the princess added, remarking that their works will continue in the region.

Al Saud will also inspect the İslahiye district hit by the earthquakes, local media reported.

