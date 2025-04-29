Saudi Arabia imposes 10-year entry ban over Hajj visa violations

Saudi Arabia has announced that it has imposed severe penalties on those who violate regulations during this year's Hajj season, including a fine of approximately $5,000 and a 10-year entry ban for unauthorized pilgrims.

According to a statement from the Saudi Interior Ministry, a new regulation taking effect on April 29 and lasting for 44 days will subject individuals attempting to enter Mecca or other holy sites without official Hajj permits to fines of up to 20,000 riyals (around $5,300).

Saudi Arabia differentiates between general entry into the country and access to the holy sites for Hajj. Pilgrims are required to obtain a specific Hajj permit, separate from a regular entry or visit visa, in order to legally perform the pilgrimage.

Those found aiding individuals trying to perform Hajj without proper permit may face fines of up to $26,000.

In addition, foreign nationals attempting to perform Hajj without authorization will be deported and barred from re-entering the country for 10 years.

