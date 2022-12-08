Sarcophagus found in Eskişehir belongs to Nasreddin Hodja

Sarcophagus found in Eskişehir belongs to Nasreddin Hodja

ESKİŞEHİR
Sarcophagus found in Eskişehir belongs to Nasreddin Hodja

A sarcophagus found in the excavation works in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir once belonged to satirist Nasreddin Hodja, an expert has found out.

The marble sarcophagus found during the restoration of the Ulu Mosque in Eskişehir’s Sivrihisar district in 2014 was thought to belong to the son of Nasreddin Hodja, a unique and entertaining character from Turkish folklore.

With the initiatives of Sivrihisar Mayor Hamid Yüzgüllü, the sarcophagus was examined again.

As a result of his philological study on the marble sarcophagus, Mehmet Mahur Tulum, a professor from Anadolu University, determined that the sarcophagus belonged to Nasreddin Hodja, who died in Sivrihisar in 1284, and it reads the names of him and his father, Şemseddin.

The sarcophagus was delivered to the Sivrihisar Municipality.

Noting that there are Arabic inscriptions on the sarcophagus in the style used in the Seljuk period, Tulum said, “This stone also gives us the name of Nasreddin Hodja’s father.”

Last week, Türkiye announced the inclusion of the tradition of telling jokes by Seljuk satirist Nasreddin Hodja on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The number of Türkiye’s cultural elements inscribed on the list has reached 25, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We will continue to cherish and carry our rich oral traditions and expressions into the future and promote our socially-embedded cultural elements, which have a strong and deep-rooted tradition,” it added.

ARTS & LIFE Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

    ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

  2. Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

    Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

  3. Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

    Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

  4. Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

    Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

  5. ‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’

    ‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’
Recommended
Immediate action should be taken against drought: Experts

Immediate action should be taken against drought: Experts
UN Food Program publishes cookbook in Türkiye

UN Food Program publishes cookbook in Türkiye
AI chatbot writes poem for Children’s Day

AI chatbot writes poem for Children’s Day
MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria

MIT ‘neutralizes’ PKK senior leader in N Syria
Turkish team in Ağrı to look for Noah’s Ark

Turkish team in Ağrı to look for Noah’s Ark
‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’

‘Türkiye has always been voice of Africa’
WORLD Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup.

ECONOMY Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Focusing on increasing its tourism income with its market and tourism diversity, Türkiye, on the one hand, is healing the wounds it received from the pandemic in 2022, while on the other hand, strengthening its brands in the world’s luxury tourism routes.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.