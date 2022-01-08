Sao Paulo carnival canned over COVID-19

  • January 08 2022 07:00:00

Sao Paulo carnival canned over COVID-19

SAO PAULO
Sao Paulo carnival canned over COVID-19

Sao Paulo, Latin America’s most populous city, has canceled its annual street carnival for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cities of Rio de Janeiro and Salvador de Bahia have also scrapped their carnivals as infection rates soared after Christmas and New Year’s celebrations and with the arrival of the Omicron variant in hard-hit Brazil.

“The Sao Paulo street carnival is cancelled due to the epidemiological situation,” mayor Ricardo Nunes of the city of 12 million told reporters.

Like Rio, Sao Paulo hopes to maintain the colorful parade by samba troupes in its “Sambadrome” outdoor venue, though strict virus-control protocols would apply.

Unlike the street parades, access to the Sambadrome can be regulated, and officials are weighing whether to make proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test an entry requirement.

Many Brazilian cities host street carnivals, with musical bands and dancers gathering hundreds of thousands of revelers every year.

In 2020, carnival celebrations injected some $1.4 billion into the Brazilian economy, before the pandemic struck, according to government data.

WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

    THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

  2. Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

    Jeff Flake, new American envoy, arrives in Turkey

  3. Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

    Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

  4. Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

    Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Kazakh president

  5. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus
Recommended
‘Last Picture Show’ director Bogdanovich dies aged 82

‘Last Picture Show’ director Bogdanovich dies aged 82
Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele and vinyl

Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele and vinyl
Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS

Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS
Forced off TV, have the Golden Globes lost their luster

Forced off TV, have the Golden Globes lost their luster?
Mediterranean diet best for health

Mediterranean diet best for health
Markle wins token damages from UK media group

Markle wins token damages from UK media group
WORLD Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge in California

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
ECONOMY Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

The investment amount required for obtaining Turkish citizenship will be determined in a foreign currency, according to the new regulation that was published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australia’s tennis chief boasted in an internal video leaked on Jan. 8 of his team’s "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men’s world number one, Novak Djokovic.