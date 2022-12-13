Sanction-hit Russian tourists head to Uludağ

BURSA

Russian tourists, who have visa-related problems with the West due to the war in Ukraine, have started to show interest to the northwestern province of Bursa’s Uludağ, one of Türkiye’s important winter tourism centers.

“We have completed our preparations as hotels, agencies and guides,” said Murat Saraçoğlu, a senior official in the Association of Türkiye Travel Agents (TÜRSAB), stating that they expect this season to be productive.

Pointing out that Russian tourists have visa problems due to the Ukraine war, Saraçoğlu stated that the reflection of the war on Türkiye’s tourism is positive.

“Tourists from Russia started to be denied visas to many countries of Europe and the world. They began to prefer Türkiye as we have good relations and geographical proximity with Russia, and there is an understanding of a comfortable and quality holiday here,” he said.

Noting that they expect mainly Russian tourists this year, Saraçoğlu said they started to receive reservations from Gulf countries.

Though they are currently inclined to countries such as Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, there has also been a high demand from the Arabs in Uludağ since there is no winter season in these countries, Saraçoğlu explained.

Accommodation fees go up to 9,000 Turkish Liras ($480) per night, especially during New Year’s Eve and semester holidays. In the two-day package program for the New Year, Uludağ, where a double room awaits customers at 17,200 liras ($920) per night, now also attracts Europeans after the promotional activities, Saraçoğlu said.

The winter season will open on Dec. 15 in Uludağ, described as “white paradise” by ski lovers.

Türkiye, which has maintained air links with Russia while other countries blocked flights and does not impose visa restrictions on Russian visitors, has been a popular destination for those leaving for “any place” they can reach.

Turkish media have also reported an increase in the number of Russians purchasing or renting houses in Türkiye.

From January to October, more than 45 million tourists visited the country, a figure close to the 46 million visitors Türkiye attracted in the same period of 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2022, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 88 percent from a year ago to 39.6 million. Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, the number of visitors stood at more than 45 million.

In the face of the rebound in tourism activity, Türkiye revised upwards its tourist and tourism revenue targets for 2022 to 50 million and $44 billion, respectively.