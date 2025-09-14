Samsung signals new investment plans in Türkiye

Yasemin Salih-BERLIN

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics has hinted at fresh investments in Türkiye, underscoring the country’s potential as both a manufacturing hub and a key sales market.

The South Korean company, which made Türkiye one of its production hubs by opening a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Çorlu in 2021, now has new investment plans.

Speaking at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, Jeff Jo, president of Samsung Electronics Türkiye, said: Türkiye always excites us when it comes to investment. It is a country with potential, and we are looking at opportunities.

“Investment decisions are always on our table. However, we are waiting for uncertainties to be resolved before making a final decision,” Jo added.

Jo also highlighted the upcoming 5G spectrum auction as a major opportunity. “We have made significant infrastructure investments in countries like the U.S., Japan and Canada. We are ready to do the same in Türkiye,” he said.

“The auction process and what follows will be very important for us. We expect to play a significant role in both products and services once 5G is deployed here.” Jo added.

Samsung currently operates 310 retail stores and 200 service centers across Türkiye’s 81 provinces, he said, adding that the company plans to expand its dealership network to 450 outlets within three years.

Jo noted that Turkey ranks among Samsung’s top 10 markets out of 55 countries in its region, with a goal of breaking into the top five.

According to Mert Gürsoy, senior vice president of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Türkiye, in the Turkish white goods market, Samsung holds an 11–12 percent share by revenue.