Salmon export reaches $217 million in first half of 2025

Türkiye’s thriving aquaculture industry marked a significant achievement with salmon exports reaching $217 million in revenue during the first six months of 2025, according to data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).

The Turkish salmon — grown initially in inland farms and later transferred to cages in the Black Sea — was exported to 25 countries between January and June. During this period, 32,000 tons of salmon were shipped abroad.

The top three destinations were Russia ($150 million), Belarus ($20.5 million) and Japan ($15.77 million).      

A new development this year was the inclusion of Azerbaijan among the importing countries, reflecting the product’s growing global footprint.

İsmail Kobya, chair of DKİB’s Aquaculture Committee, emphasized the expanding presence of Turkish salmon on international tables. “This is more than a numerical success — it’s a sign that our hard work and quality are being globally recognized,” he said.

Kobya also noted Türkiye’s strategic efforts to enter new markets and accelerate promotional work in the coming months. “Turkish salmon has become not just an export product, but a symbol of our agricultural strength, technological advancement in aquaculture and commitment to sustainable production,” he added.

The industry now sets its sights on surpassing the $500 million annual export mark, Kobya said.

