Sakarya gas field’s daily production to rise to 40 mln cubic meters: Minister

Sakarya gas field’s daily production to rise to 40 mln cubic meters: Minister

ISTANBUL
Sakarya gas field’s daily production to rise to 40 mln cubic meters: Minister

 

The daily natural gas production at the Sakarya field will be increased to 10 million cubic meters in a short period of time from the current 4 million cubic meters, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“We aim to increase the production later to 40 million cubic meters,” he said.

Speaking at the Turkish-German Energy Forum on Oct. 27, Bayraktar noted that Türkiye has been working to reduce its foreign dependency on natural gas, recalling the 710 billion cubic meters of gas found in the Sakarya field in the Black Sea in 2020.

Production at the field started in less than three years, the minister added.

Demand for gas and electricity in Türkiye more than tripled over the past 20 years, Bayraktar said, noting that demand for electricity has been increasing by 4.7 percent annually.

“We shape our energy policy in line with the goals of meeting our energy demand, reducing our dependence on foreign sources, and becoming a carbon neutral economy within 30 years.”

Türkiye is determined to build a sustainable and green future in the field of energy, he added.

Presently, renewables account for 55 percent of the country’s installed capacity, according to Bayraktar.

“We aim to increase this to 65 percent by 2035. To achieve this, we must commission 3,500 megawatts of solar and 1,500 megawatts of wind power plants every year,” he explained.

The plans for the energy industry for the upcoming period also include installing 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind installed capacity, Bayraktar said.

Türkiye also targets to have a total of 20,000 megawatts installed capacity in nuclear energy in 30 years by integrating both conventional and small modular nuclear reactors into the energy system, the minister said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Republic embarks on Century of Türkiye, says Erdoğan

Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan

    Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

    Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

  3. Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

    Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

  4. Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil

    Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil

  5. Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur

    Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
Recommended
G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food

G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food 
US candy inflation hits double digits

US candy inflation hits double digits
Türkiye seeks to boost trade volume with Egypt to $15 bln

Türkiye seeks to boost trade volume with Egypt to $15 bln
Migros to invest 6.5 billion liras each year

Migros to invest 6.5 billion liras each year
Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list

Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list
100 years on: Türkiye’s burgeoning economy

100 years on: Türkiye’s burgeoning economy
WORLD Colombias ruling left loses elections in major cities

Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

Left-wing candidates lost in a slew of local elections in Colombia on Sunday, the electoral authority reported, in what analysts described as a rebuke to the government of President Gustavo Petro.
ECONOMY Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list

Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list

Global anti-money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) said it added EU member Bulgaria on its "grey list" of countries subject to increased monitoring.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.