Safranbolu saffron is Türkiye’s first EU-recognized spice

Safranbolu saffron is Türkiye’s first EU-recognized spice

SAFRANBOLU
Safranbolu saffron is Türkiye’s first EU-recognized spice

In a significant stride for Turkish agricultural exports, Safranbolu saffron has been officially recognized by the European Union (EU) with geographical indication status.

The move comes as part of Türkiye's efforts to bolster its presence in the global market and capitalize on its agricultural potential. The announcement was made during the fourth Istanbul Geographical Indications Summit, a collaborative initiative by Metro Türkiye, the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

At the summit, Sinem Türüng, CEO of Metro Türkiye, emphasized the three-step approach of their "Geographical Indication Registered Products" project, focusing on supporting producers, providing assistance to the food and beverage sector, and raising awareness among the public.

"We assist in the export of geographical indication registered products to other Metro markets in the EU. We have exported geographical indication products worth 36 million euros ($39 million) from a pool of 40,000 registered items. With a total of 3,500 registered products in the EU, we estimate Türkiye’s potential to be between 2,500 to 3,000," Türüng said.

TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu celebrated Safranbolu saffron as Türkiye's first EU-recognized spice. "Safranbolu saffron becomes our 19th product to receive geographical indication accreditation from the EU. We continue our efforts with 45 ongoing geographical indication projects and five traditional product names in the EU process," said Hisarcıklıoğlu.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

    China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

  2. Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

    Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

  3. Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

    Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

  4. Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

    Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

  5. Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview

    Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview
Recommended
Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration
First Turkish astronaut begins his journey to International Space Station

First Turkish astronaut begins his journey to International Space Station
40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report

40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report
ICU rates hit 72 pct across Türkiye, surging to 83 pct in Istanbul

ICU rates hit 72 pct across Türkiye, surging to 83 pct in Istanbul
Climate change to shift summer tourism from south to north

Climate change to shift summer tourism from south to north
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
WORLD China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China called for an end to "harassment" of civilian vessels in the Red Sea on Friday after attacks on ships by Huthi rebels in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Pimco has been wading into Türkiye’s bond market, betting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to a sweeping economic overhaul has set the country on a path to regaining its investment grade credit rating, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".