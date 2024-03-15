Safranbolu enters ‘calm city’ network Cittaslow

KARABÜK

Safranbolu, a district located in Türkiye’s northern province Karabük, renowned for its historic mansions that earned it an inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994, has achieved another milestone by joining the network of calm cities Cittaslow.

Following Safranbolu municipality’s proactive efforts to elevate the district’s global recognition, Safranbolu was officially included in the Cittaslow network, Safranbolu Mayor Elif Köse announced.

As a result, Safranbolu now holds the distinction of being the sole city protected at the urban scale that is included in both UNESCO and Cittaslow networks.

Speaking to the press at an iftar event, Köse expressed pride in the district’s achievement and further elaborated on the recent development. "Safranbolu has been included in the Cittaslow network, which was first established in Italy and means calm city. We have been working on this for about a year," she said.

Köse highlighted rigorous criteria cities must meet to join the association. "They must be special cities," she said, emphasizing that Safranbolu was, indeed, so. "They need to be evaluated based on criteria. and their compliance with the Cittaslow philosophy is monitored."

She emphasized that the process involves preserving cities’ identities amidst the homogenizing forces of globalization. "Each city should have its own identity. As a historical city like Safranbolu, we were entitled to be included in this network as a result of the points we received from the committee because we fulfilled many of the criteria," Köse added.

Safranbolu is known for its distinct structures and mansions that were preserved meticulously from the Ottoman period until today.

Commencing on March 4, 2023, the municipality’s concerted efforts culminated with the issuance of an invitation letter to the certification ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, to take place on March 23, marking the completion of the process.

Around 1.2 million domestic and foreign tourists visited Safranbolu in 2023, 81,000 of which stayed and approximately 800,000 day-trippers paid the district a visit in the first six months, according to the Karabük Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

Taiwanese, Thai and Chinese tourists stood out among the foreign tourists who came to admire the district’s serenity and cultural richness.

As Safranbolu embarks on its next chapter as a "calm city," the district expects to host more European tourists. "We are one step closer to this ideal. May it be beneficial for our Safranbolu," Köse stated.