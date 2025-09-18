Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to headline Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to headline Coachella

LOS ANGELES
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to headline Coachella

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G will headline the prestigious Coachella festival in 2026, organizers said on Sept. 17.

Also scheduled to perform is rapper Young Thug, released from prison in late October 2024 after pleading guilty to gang involvement at the end of a nearly two-year prosecution.

Punk rock legend Iggy Pop, indie-rock band The Strokes, electronic music duo Disclosure and genre-bending Major Lazer are also on deck for the festival in Indio, California, over two weekends in April.

Karol G is the first female artist from Latin America to headline Coachella, after Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny became the first Spanish-language artist to do so in 2023.

Bieber surprised fans by releasing a seventh studio album, "Swag," in July, which was then re-released as a double album in September.

In September, the singer had to cancel the final leg of a world tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition that partially paralyzed his face.

After a decade-long career that began on the Disney Channel, Carpenter has become a pop phenom with the success of her two last albums, "Short n' Sweet" and "Man's Best Friend," released in 2024 and 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
Mythology Film Festival to spotlight women and heritage

Mythology Film Festival to spotlight women and heritage
Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist

Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist
New Picasso portrait unveiled at Paris auction house

New Picasso portrait unveiled at Paris auction house
Star-studded London concert raises funds for Palestinians

Star-studded London concert raises funds for Palestinians
Madonna to release new album next year

Madonna to release new album next year
Istanbul Biennial returns with ‘Three-Legged Cat’

Istanbul Biennial returns with ‘Three-Legged Cat’
Chimps ingest alcohol daily: study

Chimps ingest alcohol daily: study
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿