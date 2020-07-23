Sabancı Museum presents Joan Miró

ISTANBUL
“Women, Birds and Stars” of the great 20th-century artist Joan Miró, which was organized in 2014 and 2015 at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum, will once again meet the audience as part of the online exhibition series of the museum. The comprehensive exhibition focuses on the maturity period of the groundbreaking and versatile Catalan artist and sculptor Miró.

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Joan Miró Foundation in Barcelona, the family collection Successió Miró in Mallorca and the Pilar and Joan Miró Foundation again in Mallorca, can be seen through the museum’s website, social media accounts and YouTube channel.

Focusing on the themes of women, birds and stars of Miró, who was inspired by his observations on the Mediterranean landscape and people, the exhibition presents the viewer a rich selection of paintings, prints, sculptures and ceramics, thus providing the opportunity to understand Miró’s symbolic language. Art lovers can witness the reflections in different forms of the energy the artist derived from the Mediterranean culture.

A series of documentaries will also be shown at the exhibition, thus giving us the chance to observe the artist’s life, inner world, his transformations, friends, anger and reaction to the political events in his country and in the world, thereby catching a glimpse of his secret world, which he guarded closely.

The exhibition opens a door to the symbolic language of the artist through a rich selection of a total of 125 artworks, oil and acrylic paintings, lithographs, etchings, and assemblages with relevant models and drawings as well as his textiles and ceramic works.

With the collaboration of Washington National Gallery of Art, the documentary titled “Joan Miró: The Ladder of Escape,” is also screened as part of the exhibition.

