Sabancı Int’l Adana Theater Festival to open curtains

ISTANBUL

The State Theaters-Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival, organized in collaboration with the State Theaters (DT) and the Sabancı Foundation, will meet the audience in its 22nd year.



Turkey’s longest-running theater festival will start on May 24 and end on June 21.



In the festival, where a limited number of people will be hosted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ticket sales will start online today and at the box office as of tomorrow.



The Adana Central Park Amphitheater Park stage and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Cultural Center stage will welcome guests at half capacity, and the Sabancı Chamber Theater, which has a smaller stage, will not be a part of this year’s festival.



Within the scope of the pandemic measures, people coming to the festival will go through temperature checks and will be escorted to the halls without any physical contact. They will have to keep their masks on at all times during the play.



The 22nd State Theaters-Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival will host a total of 18 different plays this year, with the participation of nine state theaters, seven private theaters and a city theater from many Turkish provinces.



The Sakıp Sabancı Lifetime Achievement Award, which has been given since 2005 to show gratitude and respect to the masters who have contributed significantly to the development of the art of theater, will be bestowed to veteran actress Nevra Serezli at the opening ceremony of the festival this year.



The International Adana Theater Festival, which brings local and foreign theater groups to audiences in the southern province of Adana every year, has hosted 117 foreign theater groups from 45 different countries and more than 6,000 local and foreign artists for 21 years.



The plays staged at the festival reached nearly 1 million viewers. It is expected that the festival, which will be held in accordance with the pandemic conditions this year, will attract a lot of attention.