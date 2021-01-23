S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency kept Turkey's credit rating unchanged late on Jan. 22.

Turkey's long-term foreign currency credit rating remained at B+, while its long-term local currency credit rating was also preserved at BB-.

The outlook is stable, said the agency and added that Turkey's economy in 2020 grew 0.9% due to credits incentives because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, S&P forecasted Turkey's economy would shrink 3.3% in 2020.