S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating

  • January 23 2021 10:03:58

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency kept Turkey's credit rating unchanged late on Jan. 22. 

Turkey's long-term foreign currency credit rating remained at B+, while its long-term local currency credit rating was also preserved at BB-.

The outlook is stable, said the agency and added that Turkey's economy in 2020 grew 0.9% due to credits incentives because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, S&P forecasted Turkey's economy would shrink 3.3% in 2020.

Standard&Poor's,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

    Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

  2. Turkey will receive 10 million doses of vaccine from China, says Erdoğan

    Turkey will receive 10 million doses of vaccine from China, says Erdoğan

  3. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  4. Van cats adopted with 'international health certificate' in Turkey

    Van cats adopted with 'international health certificate' in Turkey

  5. Turkey poised to announce reform package soon

    Turkey poised to announce reform package soon
Recommended
OECD opens its 5th regional center in Istanbul

OECD opens its 5th regional center in Istanbul
Price hikes in raw materials fuel food inflation, says Turkish chamber

Price hikes in raw materials fuel food inflation, says Turkish chamber
Domestic tourism activities down in Q3

Domestic tourism activities down in Q3
Turkeys garment industrys exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

Turkey's garment industry's exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters
Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening

Restaurants, cafes table proposals for reopening
Russia raises quota on tomato imports from Turkey

Russia raises quota on tomato imports from Turkey
WORLD Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8

Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.

ECONOMY S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency kept Turkey's credit rating unchanged late on Jan. 22. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 21 against Demir Grup Sivasspor.