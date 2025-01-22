S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they will change the concrete barriers used for navigation at some airports across the country after the Jeju Air crash that left 179 people dead.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in the southwest on Dec. 29,2024, carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst-ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

South Korean and U.S. investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted national mourning with memorials set up across the country.

Attention has focused on several possible causes but questions have been raised about why the concrete barricade, known as a localizer and used to help planes navigate their landings, was at the end of the runway.

The Ministry of Land said in a statement that "a special safety inspection revealed that improvements are needed for localizers at seven airports around the country."

These include Muan and Jeju International Airport, a popular tourist hotspot and the country's second-largest airport, after Incheon which serves the capital Seoul.

The measures include "relocating the foundations underground and replacing them with lightweight steel structures."

Muan International Airport's existing concrete mounds will be removed entirely and the localizer will be "reinstalled using breakable structures."

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
