S Korea to give over $10 mln in aid for housing projects in Türkiye

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced that the country will give more than $10 million in aid to quake-hit Türkiye to assist in the development of housing for earthquake survivors.

“The spirit of solidarity you displayed in Türkiye reminds us once again that South Korea and Türkiye are true friends who survive every challenge together,” Yoon said, addressing the Korean disaster relief team members who arrived in Türkiye after the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The South Korean government and the private sector will provide more than $10 million of financing for the temporary housing project that Türkiye will implement for earthquake survivors, Yoon added.

He also informed the Korean Shipowners’ Association has decided to send 250 shipping containers to Türkiye to be used as temporary housing.

Yoon added that the government would support the process for the shipment of the containers to the earthquake zone by April at the latest.

Just after the earthquake disaster, Yoon instructed his staff to provide maximum support to Türkiye, which he described as “an ally and a brotherly nation,” and called for action to provide emergency assistance, as well as reconstruction support.

