S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

SEOUL
S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

South Korean authorities said on Monday that DeepSeek would not be available from local app stores pending a review of the Chinese AI startup's handling of user data.

The app was removed while authorities "thoroughly examine DeepSeek's personal data processing practices to ensure compliance" with local laws, Choi Jang-hyuk, vice chairperson of Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission, told a press conference.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pacesetters in the United States for a fraction of the cost, upending the global industry.

But South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have questioned DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user data.

In a press release, Seoul's data protection agency said DeepSeek had "acknowledged that considerations for domestic privacy laws were somewhat lacking."

The agency assessed that bringing the app into line with local privacy laws "would inevitably take a significant amount of time", it added.

"To prevent further concerns from spreading, the commission recommended that DeepSeek temporarily suspend its service while making the necessary improvements," it said, adding that DeepSeek "accepted" that proposal.

The app was removed from local app stores on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing
Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit

Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit
Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report

Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report
Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls

Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls
Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight
Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿