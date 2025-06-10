S Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

S Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

SEOUL
S Korea in final stages to sign major tank deal with Poland

South Korea is in the "final stages" of negotiations to potentially sign a major deal to supply K2 tanks to Poland, according to South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration Tuesday. 

In 2022, the two countries signed a $13.7 billion arms deal, Seoul's largest to date, which included South Korean K2 tanks and fighter jets for Poland, Ukraine's ally and neighbor.

The negotiations for the potential upcoming deal, part of the broader 2022 agreement, are "in the final stages, with both governments and companies working to expedite its conclusion", an official from South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration told AFP.

While the agency did not disclose the amount, it said if signed, the deal would be the "largest ever based on a single weapon system."

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that the potential deal is worth around $6 billion, with the country's Hyundai Rotem set to manufacture 117 tanks and Poland's state-owned Polish Armaments Group producing 63 locally.

Yonhap reported that the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in late June in Poland, but the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the "signing schedule for the second contract has not yet been finalized."

"This contract includes provisions such as local production and technology transfer, which have required a significant negotiation period," it said in a statement.

South Korea has emerged as a major player in global defence exports, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine created opportunities for its industry to secure large-scale contracts across Europe and the Middle East.

It has signed major arms deals with countries such as Poland and Romania, including the export of K9 Howitzers and Chunmoo missile systems.

tank deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May
Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln

Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln
World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent

World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent
Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show

Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show
IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009
ECBs Lagarde slams coercive trade policies

ECB's Lagarde slams 'coercive trade policies'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿