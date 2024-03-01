Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars

Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars

LOS ANGELES
Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars

Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars. Gosling, the Academy Award-nominated star of the hit film "Barbie," will perform the power ballad "I'm Just Ken" at the March 10 gala, one of five songs up for a golden statuette, organizers announced on Feb. 28.

Also scheduled to take the stage are Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for another "Barbie" tune, the introspective "What Was I Made For?"

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing "The Fire Inside," written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for "Flamin' Hot."

While Eilish's song won two Grammys and is the clear favorite, "I'm Just Ken," written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamored for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.

In the film, the actor, wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair, leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.

"Doesn't seem to matter what I do / I'm always number two," he croons in the song. "I'm just Ken / Anywhere else, I'd be a 10 / Is it my destiny / To live and die a life of blond fragility?"

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case

    Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case

  2. Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

    Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

  3. Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

    Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

  4. Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

    Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

  5. Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

    Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya
Recommended
Comedian Richard Lewis dies at 76

Comedian Richard Lewis dies at 76
Claros Sanctuary excavations continue

Claros Sanctuary excavations continue
Ignored by Oppenheimer, atomic test victims speak out

Ignored by 'Oppenheimer,' atomic test victims speak out
Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play

Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 
Gaziantep cuisine among top 10 in the world

Gaziantep cuisine among top 10 in the world
Film editors key for best picture Oscar

Film editors key for best picture Oscar
WORLD Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

President Vladimir Putin warned on Feb. 29 of a "real" risk of nuclear war if the West escalates the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan's industrial output last month slumped the most since the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed yesterday, adding to the gloom for the world's number four economy after going into recession in late 2023.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿